Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 510 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $207.80. 43,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

