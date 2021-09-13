Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 7,160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

