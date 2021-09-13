Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 170,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

