TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $159.78

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.78 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 162.14 ($2.12), with a volume of 6484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.72 ($2.13).

Several equities analysts have commented on TCAP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

About TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

