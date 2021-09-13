TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Quiet Period To End on September 20th

TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. TPB Acquisition Corp I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TPBAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.