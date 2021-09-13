TPI Composites, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

TPIC opened at $35.16 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

