TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 0.7%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47). Approximately 21,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 65,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £746.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.25.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.