Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

TSCO stock opened at $204.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

