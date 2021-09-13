Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,586 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 770% compared to the average daily volume of 527 put options.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.79. 189,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 252,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 438.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

