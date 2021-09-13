Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,972% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

