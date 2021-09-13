Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 19,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 457% compared to the typical volume of 3,546 call options.

Shares of REI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 181,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 230,483 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

