Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.63

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $20,171.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

