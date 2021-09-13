Tranchess 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.85 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $53.06 million and $18.85 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00006431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,680.23 or 0.99888102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00083872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,445,649 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

