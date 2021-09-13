Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 3.67. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

