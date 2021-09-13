Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,974 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

