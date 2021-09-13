Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $182.58 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,380,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

