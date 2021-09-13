Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 104,393 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.