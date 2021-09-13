Tribe Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $284.79 million and approximately $64.41 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

