Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,458,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,793,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 766,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

