Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $5,103,925.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TRMB stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.