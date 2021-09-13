Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $5,103,925.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRMB stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $120,186,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

