Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Trimble worth $56,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 50.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,750 shares of company stock worth $23,827,348 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.