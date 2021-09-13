Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $305,299.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryn Fosburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

