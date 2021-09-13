Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Buy Rating from Alembic Global Advisors

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSE. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TSE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

