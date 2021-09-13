Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

