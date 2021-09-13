Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,120 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 9.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.28% of Trip.com Group worth $60,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 108,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

