Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.42

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 636415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after buying an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 114.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $15,180,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

