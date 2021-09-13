True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.27

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 242034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

