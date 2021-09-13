TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

