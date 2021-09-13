TrueChain Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $3.14 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00367791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

