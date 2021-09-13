TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Hits $41,277.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.96 million and $41,277.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

