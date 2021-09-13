Truist Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.91. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.