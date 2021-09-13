Truist Securiti Comments on Copart, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

