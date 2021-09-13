Truist Securiti Comments on Korn Ferry’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

