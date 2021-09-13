Truist Securities Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

EWBC opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 99.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

