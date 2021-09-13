TurtleNetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $579.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $579.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

