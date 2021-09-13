Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.41. Tuya shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4,879 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth about $89,683,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Tuya by 15.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth about $630,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.