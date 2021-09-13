Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $74,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

