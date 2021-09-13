Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Shares Down 0.2%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.35. 28,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 298,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

