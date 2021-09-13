Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWTR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,808. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

