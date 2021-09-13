U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 8.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 6,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,084,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $6,319,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

