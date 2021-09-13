Ubex (UBEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $652,024.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $652,024.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00445359 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001207 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.