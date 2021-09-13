Ubiq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,882.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.59 million and $25,882.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,868.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.72 or 0.07338688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.43 or 0.01360497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00579571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.00486874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00347368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006819 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

