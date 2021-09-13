UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €41.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.15.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.