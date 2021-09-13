UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $52.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

