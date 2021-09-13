UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Sells $1,122,000.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,769. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.