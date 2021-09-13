UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert Sells 50,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
