UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert Sells 50,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

