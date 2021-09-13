UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

UiPath stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,102,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

