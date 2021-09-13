UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42. UiPath has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

