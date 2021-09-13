UMA Price Hits $10.32 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00023115 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $647.77 million and $51.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,693,461 coins and its circulating supply is 62,760,809 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

