UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of UMB Financial worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

